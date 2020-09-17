Liberia: MOVEE Women League Comes to Amb. Kemayah's Defense

The National Women League of the Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE) has described as unnecessary attacks against their political leader, Ambassador Dee Maxwell SaahKemayah by people who they claimed are opposed to his nomination as foreign Minister of Liberia.

Since his nomination by President George Weah, there have been series of allegation ranging from misappropriation to sexual harassment.

"Regrettably, some of the people who are behind this smear campaign are group of selfish people, who in their thinking expected ... President Weah to appoint them, on the contrary, the President appointed Amb. Kemayah," the women group said.

The group said the allegations trending in the media are backlash from President Weah'sdecision to nominate Amb.Kemayah.

The group opines that it takes serious exception to a new trend of politics of maligning people's character only because the person is preferred for a public position that another person thought they could get.

"We believe that such a practice is not only dangerous to our democracy but also seriously undermines the presidency. When the President makes a decision through nomination and a few handful of people for selfish reason clique to impugn on the person's character and reputation is unfortunate and it needs to stop immediately," the women argued.

The political women group said the latest trending allegation from Ms. Wilson who claimed to have been sexually assaulted by Amb. Kemayah allegedly took place approximately nine months ago on the evening of January 8, 2020.

They noted that such allegation of sexual harassment coming at this time leaves rational people wondering why she kept quiet until the very day when Ambassador Kemayah was nominated as Foreign Minister designate before emailing him on her purported sexual harassment.

Ms. Wilson alleges that Ambassador Kemayah asked her several times for kiss that she refused but suffered shock and emotional trauma that caused her to have a grand mal seizure which left her unconscious for three (3) days. She said the incident kept her away from work for almost a month due to physical, emotional and psychological trauma.

The MOVEE women group said such allegation appears mischievous and a strategy of a syndicate formatted purposely to besmear Amb. Kemayah's character because this is not in the nature of their political leader.

"We know him as a family man and statesman who has worked in the private, public & International arena with distinction and credibility. For more than 28 years wealthy of professional experience; Ambassador Kemayah has never done this; as it is absolutely not his nature & character.We therefore advise those behind this smear campaign to desist, or else we will soon begin naming and shaming so that President Weah and the Liberian people will know those in the habit of questioning his judgment," the group concluded.

Meanwhile, the MOVEE women group, however calls on all Liberians to support Amb.Kemayahdescribing him as a patriotic and dedicated national leader who has worked and continues to work for the good of this country.

"We are convened when confirm, Ambassador Kemayah will unconditionally discharge and effectively champion the shared foreign policy vision of His Excellency President Weah for the benefit of mama Liberia," the group notes.

Rosetta Jones, National Chairlady MOVEE