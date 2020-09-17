Liberia: Senate Probes Hike in WAEC Fees

The leadership of the Liberian Senate has taken hold of Grand Bassa County Senator Nyonblee Kangar - Lawrence's communication to probe the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) in Liberia over the sharp increase in cost of registration for the West African School Examination (WASCE) for candidates from private schools.

In the communication to plenary Wednesday, 16 September the Grand Bassa Senator said the cost of registration for private school students is raised from LD$2,700 in 2018 to LD$ 16,500 in 2020. Senator Lawrence notes that such numerical increments came at a time Liberians are undergoing difficult and challenging times.

According to her, in a statement issued on 12 September 2020, WAEC Liberia informed the public that registration for the private school students will run from 14 September to 8 November, specifying that the fee is LD$16, 500 and it should be paid through Lonestar Cell MTN mobile money. Further, Senator Lawrence indicates that many Liberians have reached out to her office to express concerns over the high increment.

"I too feel that the cost is extremely high in this economic situation, in fact it is higher than the registration fees at the regular test," she says.

Senator Lawrence wonders how WAEC Liberia came up with such fees, raising questions if this is a unilateral decision by WAEC or whether the Ministry of Education and the Commission on Higher Education are aware.

She also questions if this is a joint conclusion to exploit already unprivileged struggling parents.

Madam Lawrence demands an answer on the decision of WAEC, and therefore asks plenary to review the situation and make an immediate intervention by inviting authorities at WAEC Liberia to appear before the full plenary and provide substantial explanation on this matter.

Montserrado County Senator and Chair of the Senate's Executive Saah Joseph made a motion accepting the communication and said the leadership will look into the matter, investigate WAEC and report to the plenary within one week.