Liberia: NEC Urged to Halt VRU

In the wake massive trucking of voters from one county to another, the National Elections Commission (NEC) has been urged to halt the ongoing voters update exercise across the country until proper security is put in place to avoid chaos in the pending December 8th senatorial election.

News of voters trucking comes at a time the NEC is conducting Voter Rolls Update exercise ahead of the official poll.

Calling on a live talk show via mobile Wednesday, September 15, a member of the opposition block Daniel Sando accused the Weah administration of masterminding the practice of trucking voters.

"This is no secret; this government is doing everything possible to rig this senatorial election but we in the opposition will not accept any fraudulent activity".

According to Sando, it's unfortunate for politicians to truck people from one county to another while the electoral body sits supinely and does nothing about the situation, warning it has a propensity of threatening the peace and causing chaos.

The voters update exercise currently ongoing in the country is expected to last up to September 25, to be followed by political campaign in October.

The trucking also comes as the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) officially complained to the NEC, expressing unsettling concerns over the electoral body's decision to launch a mobile Voters Roll Update Exercise without any reference to other political parties that are equal competitors in the race.

Meanwhile, a youth leader Jeremy Doe said, citizens leaving their respective districts in Montserrado to register and vote in western Liberia is attributable to lack of love and high rate of poverty, amongst others.

The NEC thru a press conference Tuesday warned those aspirants allegedly involved in trucking voters to desist immediately, as the practice contravenes the electoral law of Liberia.

NEC Chairperson Davidetta Browne Lansanah said the Commission is concerned about reports of "trucking" of citizens by some aspirants.

"We note that trucking is prohibited under Chapter 10.1(a) of the New Elections Law and is punishable by a fine or imprisonment of up to six months", Madam Lansanah said in a press conference at the NEC headquarters between 9th and 10th Streets in Sinkor, Monrovia.