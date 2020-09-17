Liberia: Rep. Enders Wants CBL to Account for Lrd4 Billion

16 September 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Bridgett Milton And Jonathan Browne

Montserrado County electoral district #6 Representative Rev. Dr. Samuel R. Enders has written the House of Representatives to invite the Deputy Governor for Economic Policy at the Central Bank of Liberia to provide reasons why the Bank continues to give mutilated bank notes to commercial banks for disbursement to customers when government has printed and brought into country LRD4 billion for the purpose of withdrawing mutilated banknotes circulating in the economy.

According to Rep. Enders, the 54th National Legislature, having authorized the Central Bank of Liberia to print four billion Liberian dollars through a resolution, he has observed, witnessed and received several complaints from the public that the Central Bank continues to give commercial banks mutilated Liberian banknotes for onward distribution to customers.

He said this action on the part of the economic policy committee of the CBL is counterproductive to the government's Pro-Poor Agenda.

He added that the decision is also creating unnecessary burden and financial difficulty for citizens especially, the good people of electoral district #6, Montserrado County.

According to the lawmaker, many businesses are unable to pay their staff because money withdrawn from commercial banks are in bad shape, as workers receive salaries they are not able to spend, bringing upon them unnecessary hardship.

Rep. Enders also wants the CBL to come alone with full listing of commercial banks it has supplied the newly printed banknotes, include dates and amount released.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ramaphosa Eases South Africa's Covid-19 Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.