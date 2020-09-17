Liberia: Sen. Brown Wants Vocational School for Maryland Country

The Chair of the Senate Committee on Internal Affairs, Good Governance and Reconciliation, Senator J. Gbleh-bo Brown of Maryland County has submitted a Bill to the Liberian Senate titled "An act to create the Maryland Vocational Training Institute of 2020".

He stressed that the vocational school will provide empowerment through technical and vocational training to the youth of Maryland, particularly and citizens in Southeast Liberia generally.

In a communication accompanying the Bill, Sen. Brown said the proposed vocational school will also provide crucial avenues for social equality, inclusion and sustainable development thru self-employment entrepreneurship.

He said the Maryland Vocational Institute Act of 2020 is in line with government policy of giving power to the people with wherewithal to take control of their destinies thru quality education and well-targeted investments in human capital development.

According to him, government recognizes that the transition towards inclusive growth will not be realized unless human capabilities are enhanced and that quality education and vocational training are improved to match the demands of the labor market.

He added that Maryland County has two concessions - Cavalla River Corporation and the Maryland Oil Palm Corporation, saying the youth of Liberia cannot actively participate because they lack requisite skills, which leads to companies bringing in foreigners to work.

Sen. Brown continue that the proposed institution will be based in Pleebo(District#2) because it is the central of the county with economic activities, concessions and population.

He pointed out that the youth constitutes nearly half of Liberia's workforce but they are exposed to high unemployment.

Senator J. Milton Teahjay of Sinoe County made a motion, accepting the communication and the Bill, which were subsequently sent to the Senate Committee on Education to report to plenary in a week.