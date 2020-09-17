Liberia: China Pledges More Capacity-Building Opportunities

The newly accredited Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Liberia has paid a courtesy call on Commerce and Industry Minister, Prof. Wilson K. Tarpeh, with capacity-building opportunities dominating discussion between both officials.

A Commerce Ministry release says during the discussions, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, RenYisheng expressed his country's plans to promote ongoing cordial bilateral ties subsisting between Liberia and the People's Republic of China at several constructive fronts,

Topping the Tuesday, September 15, 2020, brief discussions between Minister Tarpeh and the Chinese envoy at the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, are short and long term capacity- building opportunities for Liberians, including employees of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The release said inferring from how the discussions proceeded; the Chinese envoy is of the strong conviction that capacity-building opportunities for Liberians will undoubtedly boost the human resource environment of Liberia.

Stepping up collaboration between Liberia and the People's Republic of China, through trade, specifically the Liberia-China Chamber of Commerce also formed part of the collaborative exchange of notes between the two officials.

According to the release, Ambassador Ren also spoke about capacity -building programs for Small and Medium Business Enterprises in Liberia, as part of ongoing efforts to promote trade between the two countries.

Touching on other issues, the Chinese envoy encouraged his citizens residing in Liberia to abide by the laws of the country, making specific reference to local and international intellectual property regulations.

At the same time Ambassador Ren, has extended official invitation to Minister Tarpeh to attend this year's Trade meeting in China. The gathering, to be held in the context of the Liberia-China Chamber of Commerce is expected to take place in November.

For his part, Commerce and Industry Minister Wilson Tarpeh, thanked the Chinese envoy for the courtesy visit, including China's willingness to always identify with the Liberian Government and people.

Prof. Tarpeh, reiterated Liberia's commitment to the One China Policy, emphasizing that the Coalition for Democratic Change- led Government, under the dynamic leadership of President George Manneh Weah, remains supportive of the One China Policy.