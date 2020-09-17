Nigeria: Kano Govt Spends N159m On Rehabilitation of Three Almajiri Schools

16 September 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Kano State government has spent N159 million on the rehabilitation of Tsangaya (Almajiri) integrated boarding schools in the state.

Sanusi Kiru, Kano State Commissioner for Education in Kano, said this in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the ministry, Aliyu Yusuf.

Mr Kiru, who inspected the ongoing rehabilitation, said that the schools are located in Madobi, Bunkure and Bagwai Local Government Areas of the state.

"The rehabilitation of the boarding schools was sequel to the earlier visit by Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje to the areas.

"The works will cover connecting the schools to the National Grid, construction of mosques, boreholes and mattresses among other things," he said.

He said that as a committed and determined leadership, the government will continue to do more to ensure integration of the Almajiri system of education.

"Kano State will continue to take the lead in improving the Almajiri system of education in the country. "

