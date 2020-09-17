Nigeria Launches Survey On Immunisation Coverage

According to a release by the National Bureau of Statistics' spokesperson, Sunday Joel, the committee will oversee the whole process of MICS6/NICS 2020 to ensure that all.

Nigeria has formally commenced the process of conducting the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS6) and National Immunization Coverage Survey (NICS).

The process started with an inaugural meeting of the National Steering Committee held virtually on September 15.

According to a release by the National Bureau of Statistics' spokesperson, Sunday Joel, the committee will oversee the whole process of MICS6/NICS 2020 to ensure that all activities concerning the survey are effectively carried out for a successful outcome.

MICS is the largest source of statistically sound and internationally comparable data on women and children worldwide, focusing on issues such as; health, education, child protection, water, and sanitation, amongst others.

The bureau said the survey also serves as a major source of data in measuring achievements of some of the targets of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and other international commitments.

It said the first round of MICS in Nigeria was conducted in 1995 by the then Federal Office of Statistics, which is now the National Bureau of Statistics.

"Since its inception, a total of 5 rounds have been conducted with technical support majorly from UNICEF".

Members of the National Steering Committee were said to be drawn from relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government and International Partners, of which the NBS is the chair.

Others members of the committee include National Population Commission; Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning; Federal Ministry of Health; Federal Ministry of Education; Federal Ministry of Women Affairs; Federal Ministry of Water Resources; Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development; Central Bank of Nigeria; and National Primary Health Care Development Agency

The rest are Office of Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs; Nigerian Centre for Disease Control and Prevention; Representatives of States Bureau of Statistics (Bauchi and Sokoto); GAVI (Vaccine Alliance); Melinda and Gates Foundation; United Nations Children Fund; United Nations Population Fund; Department for International Development (DFID); World Health Organization; World Bank and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on (CDC).

The National Steering Committee appealed to the general public for their support in ensuring that the survey exercise is brought to a successful end.