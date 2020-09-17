Malawi: Be Forward Bids Farewell to Wanderers

A Japanese second-hand car dealer, Be Forward Limited, has come out in the open to terminate sponsorship for Wanderers Football Club.

The company has written the club that its sponsorship ending on 31st December, 2020 will not be renewed. The club will have no sponsorship as from January, 2021.

Chairperson for the club, Simon Sikwese, has confirmed termination of the sponsorship which started on March 22, 2015.

"I can confirm that we have indeed received a letter from Be Forward that they won't continue with sponsorship for the club from January, 2021.

"We intend to try and engage others who can help the club. It's painful but I believe if we work together with the supporters, we can develop the club. We have learnt a number of lessons from this experience," explained Sikwese on Times Radio.

Football analyst George Kaudza Masina has faulted how the contract with Be Forward Limited was designed.

"The contract was between an individual and Be Forward. It wasn't between Wanderers Football Club and Be Forward. Wanderers should clean their house and it will be easy to get another sponsorship," remarked Masina.