Malawi: Dzuka Malawi - DPP Might Never Rise Again

opinion

Well I don't comment much on State of the Nation Address (SONA) I find them wanting and Government Ministries send to the Presidency of a colourful portrait which reflects nothing on the ground. For starters, the Ministry of Finance and Reserve Bank of Malawi have not reported that the dollar is scarce and trading almost K900 at black market, the Minister of Trade is failing to sort out cement problem weeks after it surfaced, meaning most contracts which employ dozens of labour have stopped, the Minister of Agriculture- though this is September- can't tell Malawians where to get cheap fertiliser and The Ministry of Gender cant tell the elderly where to get their promised K15,000.00

As a worker I am not sure where when my K100,000 zero percent tax band will start. You see, if you have time to listen to SONA, try comical Tom and Jerry. The only difference with this SONA was that we are about to become target of Hamas for declaring Jerusalem to be Capital of Israel. But that is story for another day. We are yet to learn to do research and speak only when necessary.

Otherwise I have heard 49 SONA's, the sound the same, Malawi gets poorer and cronyism continues. The difference will be when we read the budget. May be then reading it we will agree on a few things. But note, I say reading the budget. For the budget to be fully implemented is a story for 2021, when we will hear Covid 19 failed us or DPP stole all the money. Yet Ministers are being paid and Information Minister Gospel Kazako showing a middle finger tells us all- whether you want or not Honourable Members of Parliament are a national priority, they need good houses pronto.

Debate all you can about SONA. That's why I find Kondwani Nankhumwas response as one more empty especially where he cries for some of the redeployed people who managed Ministries. There is a big problem with the DPP, they live on a different planet than most Malawians.

If I was Nankhumwa, I would have focused on pointing out what the President left out especially in terms of their manifesto, statement and the justification over official houses for parliamentarians.

The DPP might be long long time in opposition if it does not change the way it does things where some people remain indispensable who have become absolute. The DPP simply lost because it believed it was too clever, too big and not accountable to the voters.

The DPP lost because there were too many little Presidents and too many cartels that advised Peter Mutharika not to go out campaign, keep Jane Ansah when she was unpopular, fire General Nundwe on fake intelligence report that said he was plotting a coup with Saulosi Chilima and arrogance to have one of the least qualified Malawians, Everton Chimulilenji to be a potential head of state.

The DPP want to subject to discipline Gleselder Jeffrey for speaking what many in DPP are talking in WhatsApp groups or elsewhere. It is the same reason it lost elections. The same with a few people mainly at State House running the party, not the elected officials.

For DPP to have Francis Mphepo, a dinosaur who has never won an election to manage reforms is a joke. If DPP thinks Brown Mpinganjira has more clout than Nicholas Dausi just because he is a Lhomwe, then the party will end up like a tribal cabal that every Malawian thinks it is.

If DPP wants to return to public arena, here is a structure that would work for you. Appoint Rosemary Mkandawire and Bright Msaka and co-Presidents, Kondwani Nankhumwa as overall vice President. Get Owen Chomanika as Secretary General and Noel Lipipa as spokesperson. There are hordes of women like Lonnie Chijere Chirwa, the Machinga East lady and others who can regenerate interest in the DPP.

End the era of Goodall Gondwe and Mzomera Ngwira in the North, Uladi Mussa in the Centre and people like Joseph Mwananvekha, George Chaponda, Ben Phiri, Henry Mussa and others in the South. Bring the fresh and clean people to the fore.

The DPP can only return if it ends its reign of Lhomweism and be shown to be a more Malawian party. Former President Peter Mutharika can protect his legacy by announcing his retirement from Politics. He can hold a few thank you rallies for his supporters, and bow off the stage.

He did not have energy to campaign, President Chakwera found him in parliament, this is an era of different type of politics. The DPP had the worst visibility, he promoted Mchacha who insulted women and appointed Chimulilenji and backed Ansah. He was the President who lost it, never listened to popular opinion and shunned the Central and Northern regions. These are what cost him the Presidency. He cannot blame anyone when all the writings were on the wall.

For DPP gurus, they are now paying for their sins and many will never return to public forums again, we say good riddance. For our democracy to thrive we still need the DPP, give chance to Msakas, Mkandawires, Nankhumwas, Chomanika, Lipipas to redefine and reshape the DPP as a modern opposition party. Bingu used to say it's a rely race, APM and many others have done their part, its time for a brand new DPP. Dzuka DPP, Dzuka Malawi.