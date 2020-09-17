Namibia: Land Activist Challenges Squatters Law

17 September 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Maria Amakali

Land Activist Dimbulukeni Nauyoma has dragged the government and attorney general to court to get the Squatters Proclamation AG, 21 of 1985, repealed. According to the activist, the Act was merely enacted with the sole purpose of denying Namibians access to land and or housing. "The realities of Namibia's land issue, as we speak, can simply not be reconciled with the squatters' proclamation. There is no need for a squatters' proclamation in its current form in our constitutional dispensation," said Nauyoma.

In court papers filed in the High Court on Tuesday, Nauyoma seeks an order declaring the Squatters Proclamation AG, 21 of 1985 as unconstitutional. The particular Act, amongst many things, provides for the removal of persons unlawfully occupying land or buildings, and for the demolition of structures that are unlawfully erected.

Nauyoma argued the Act does not make provisions for circumstances under which unlawful land occupiers obtained the land.

Furthermore, it does not take into account the period of time that person may have occupied the land from which eviction is being sought.

The activist also highlighted the Act does not make provision for special consideration of the rights of the elderly, children, disabled persons and homes that are headed by women - and it further does not give provision for an alternative dispute solution surrounding the unlawful occupation of land.

"If it is accepted that Namibia has a backlog of more than 300 000 housing units, then it should also be accepted that surely persons will find other means to access land by way of erecting structures on vacant land because housing is a basic human need," explained Nauyoma.

It is Nauyoma's position the erection of structures and land occupation for the purpose of housing should not be criminalised, as housing is a basic need and it is against the constitution.

"Better measures should be adopted to accommodate persons who are unemployed and who reside in urban areas, and who do not have access to land," noted Nauyoma.

The land activist is currently awaiting trial for violating the Squatters Proclamation Act last year.

Nauyoma was arrested on 19 January 2019 for allegedly attempting to stop Windhoek City Police officers from demolishing a shack belonging to Okuryangava resident and 33-year-old single mother of two, Wilhemina Shipingana. Thus, he is charged for unlawfully entering the land, without having authority to and without lawful cause. He is further charged for obstructing officers of the law from carrying out their duties.

Police reports at the time stated Nauyoma and other land activists tried to rebuild Shipingana's shack on municipal land. The police further indicated the land belongs to the municipality and it was illegally occupied, and Shipingana knew the shack would be removed.

Nauyoma's trial is scheduled to take place on 26 October in the Katutura Magistrate's Court.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ramaphosa Eases South Africa's Covid-19 Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.