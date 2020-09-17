Zimbabwe: Zim Has Sufficient Water Despite Low Dam Levels

17 September 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Fadziso Mundawarara

Zimbabwe's dams general have enough water to cope with expected demand, despite the two past drought seasons, until enough rain has fallen to start them filling again.

Zimbabwe National Water Authority spokesperson Marjory Munyonga said there was enough although dams were below September average levels and were seeing rising demand as temperatures rose and evaporation losses increased.

"As at September 7, the national dam level average had declined to 42,2 percent which is 20 percent below the national dam level average expected during this time of year. The water is however sufficient enough to take the local authorities and locals who need water to the next run off season," she said.

Masembura Dam in the Mazowe Catchment which is mainly for irrigation is 100 percent full while Upper Ncema of Mzingwane catchment, which is for Bulawayo water supply is 0,7 percent full, and is one of the few that is now basically empty.

Mrs Munyonga appealed to all water users across the board to use the available water very sparingly and efficiently.

"All users of raw water, using water for purposes other than primary sources, are advised to ensure that their water use is in terms of the relevant water abstraction agreements as required by the Water Act," she said.

Zinwa warned that any use of water without the necessary documentation granting a water right constitutes a breach of the law and uses are liable to prosecution.

Meanwhile the condition of livestock in the country is worrisome due to the effects of last season's drought on pastures.

Zimbabwe Farmers Union president, Mr Abdul Nyathi said the most affected areas were the southern parts of the country.

"The effects of drought are worse this year than in the previous one. Farmers should provide supplementary feeding," he said.

According to the Second Crop and Livestock Assessment report by the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement, the national herd declined by 5,7 percent from 5 774 525 cattle in 2018 to 5 443 770 cattle in 2019.

The major reasons for the reduction in numbers includes drought which led to reduced productivity, drought and disease related deaths, and forced sales and slaughters related to both drought and diseases.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ramaphosa Eases South Africa's Covid-19 Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.