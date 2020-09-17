Malawi: Churches Urged Not to Relax On Covid-19 Prevention Measures

Mchinji — Mchinji Pastors Fraternal Chairperson, Hastings Simbeye has called on church leaders in the district to continue encouraging their faithful to follow preventative measures even now that COVID-19 cases have gone down.

Simbeye made the call on Tuesday during a stakeholders meeting on COVID-19 organised by Mudziwathu Community Radio.

He said it was sad to note that some religious leaders have relented in the COVID-19 prevention by not following preventative measures such as using face masks and hand washing.

"Church leaders should continue encouraging their followers to adhere to COVID-19 measures. COVID-[19] is still in our midst," he added.

Mudziwathu Community Radio Projects Officer, Luciano Milala said the meeting was aimed at bringing stakeholders, especially the clergy and traditional leaders, to discuss measures they have put in place to prevent the disease.

"The meeting was also aimed at demystifying myths about the disease and we felt the two groups can help to spread the right message to the public," he said.

Mudziwathu Radio is running a Social and Behaviour Change Communication Project on COVID-19 pandemic which is funded by USAID through FHI 360 Health Communication for Life (HC4L)