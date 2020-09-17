Nigeria: NCC Warns Against Illegal Use of GSM Boosters

17 September 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oge Udegbunam

The Nigerian Communication Commission has warned telecom consumers to desist from using illegal GSM boosters.

The commission published this on its website on Tuesday.

According to the notice signed by the commission's spokesperson, Ikechukwu Adinde, only licensed network operators are allowed to use GSM boosters.

GSM boosters are devices that transmit and receive telecommunications signals and can therefore interfere with other radio frequency equipment.

The booster, also known as amplifier or repeater is made up of three main elements - exterior antenna, amplifier, and interior antenna.

They form a wireless system to boost cellular reception

"Members of the public should note that, wilful interference with any wireless telegraphy is an offence under Section 16 of the Telegraphy Act, 2004,"it said

The agency said it will not condone any flagrant breach of this law.

It has also enforced measures to prosecute offenders.

Accordingly, monitoring mechanisms have been put in place and anyone caught using a GSM booster without obtaining approval of a duly licensed network operator will face arrest and prosecution.

"Any member of the public with useful information regarding the illegal use of GSM Boosters should contact the Commission on 09-4617000/7351 or send an email to cme@ncc.gov.ng," the notice said.

"Individuals desirous of using GSM Boosters should note that they can only do so in conjunction with licensed network operators," it added.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ramaphosa Eases South Africa's Covid-19 Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.