Nigeria: NCC Warns Against Illegal Use of GSM Boosters

The Nigerian Communication Commission has warned telecom consumers to desist from using illegal GSM boosters.

The commission published this on its website on Tuesday.

According to the notice signed by the commission's spokesperson, Ikechukwu Adinde, only licensed network operators are allowed to use GSM boosters.

GSM boosters are devices that transmit and receive telecommunications signals and can therefore interfere with other radio frequency equipment.

The booster, also known as amplifier or repeater is made up of three main elements - exterior antenna, amplifier, and interior antenna.

They form a wireless system to boost cellular reception

"Members of the public should note that, wilful interference with any wireless telegraphy is an offence under Section 16 of the Telegraphy Act, 2004,"it said

The agency said it will not condone any flagrant breach of this law.

It has also enforced measures to prosecute offenders.

Accordingly, monitoring mechanisms have been put in place and anyone caught using a GSM booster without obtaining approval of a duly licensed network operator will face arrest and prosecution.

"Any member of the public with useful information regarding the illegal use of GSM Boosters should contact the Commission on 09-4617000/7351 or send an email to cme@ncc.gov.ng," the notice said.

"Individuals desirous of using GSM Boosters should note that they can only do so in conjunction with licensed network operators," it added.