Ethiopia: PM Abiy Meets With the Dine for Ethiopia Committee

16 September 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Wednesday met with the 'Dine for Ethiopia' committee members to assess the ongoing fundraising activities aimed at funding three beautifying projects.

According to Office of the Prime Minister, the fundraising activities that will go towards the development of Koysha, Wonchi and Gorgora projects have been appraised on a meeting set up between the Prime Minister and the committee.

Civil servants at various levels have contributed their monthly salary, the Office stated adding that the Diaspora community has also started depositing into Dine for Ethiopia Forex accounts to fund the three projects.

The Office noted that increased resource mobilization will continue towards meeting the 3 billion birr target specified to finalize the beautifying projects.

Prime Minister Abiy officially launched 'Dine for the Nation' program in mid-August to mobilize funds for three projects in Amhara, Oromia and Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples' Region (SNNPR) as prosperity initiatives go regional.

It is to be recalled that Sheger Park, initiated by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as part of beautifying Addis Ababa, was officially inaugurated last week.

