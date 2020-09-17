Tunisia: Two Tunisians Feature in Forbes Middle East's 30 Under 30

Tunis/Tunisia — Two Tunisians have featured in the 2020 edition of Forbes Middle East's 30 under 30, which brings together 30 young people under 30 years of age working to promote the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Arab world in general and in their regions in particular.

They are Saïd Zarrouk and Mohamed Dhaouafi.

Zarrouk, 20, established Edutest in 2018, a pan-African and MENA-based online platform with 11 physical centers in the U.A.E., Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria, Kenya, and other countries.

It advocates and enhances access to quality education by identifying, empowering, and connecting students to scholarship foundations and financial aid, as well as teaching general English, and offering a range of educational assessment services, according to Forbes Middle East.

Edutest has engaged with over 2,000 students. Around 25% gained scholarships abroad while the other 75% found opportunities in Tunisia and Morocco, and non-scholarship yet affordable options in destinations like China and Turkey, it added.

27-years-old Mohamed Dhaouafi is the founder and CEO of CURE BIONICS, which develops and manufactures bionic hands and arms for people with disabilities.

Dhaouafi is an electronics and embedded systems engineer from "Ecole Nationale d'Ingénieurs de Sousse."

The young entrepreneurs and innovated listed in the Forbes Middle East ranking are active in 8 different sectors, including technology, management, education and others.

They come from the United Arab Emirates (15), Lebanon (04), Saudi Arabia (03), Egypt (3), Tunisia (02), the Sultanate of Oman (01), Kuwait (01) and Jordan (01).