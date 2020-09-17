Tunisia: Sotetel Opens Branch in France

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian Company of Telecommunications Enterprises (SOTETEL) announced the creation of a branch in France and of getting its first order for the end of 2020.

According to a statement issued by the Tunis Stock Exchange (BVMT), the company has just concluded a a partnership agreement in this regard with the French company SOGETREL, a major long-standing player on the French telecommunication market.

This agreement provides for the achievement of services and construction and maintenance works of networks (copper and FTTH) and of a first order made by SOGETREL.

In this vein, a team was selected to kick off works as of this month, September.

The creation of this new branch is part of the diversification of its customers and conquest to reach a broader market, it recalled.

It also aims to develop the company's portfolio abroad, seize business opportunities available on the French market and meet the demand of some economic operators.

SOTETEL already has 3 branches in Malta, Libya and Algeria.