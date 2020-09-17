Tunisia: Cement - Use of Polypropylene Bags Could Help Tunisia Save 20m Dinars in Foreign Currency, Says Minister

18 August 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Replacing thirty percent of Kraft paper bags used in the packaging of cement by polypropylene bags will help Tunisia save the equivalent of 20 million dinars (MD) in foreign currency as kraft pulp imports will be cut, said Minister of Industry and Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises Salah Ben Youssef.

"This will help Tunisia reposition itself on the Libyan market by bringing down the cost of cement bags and increasing the competitiveness of Tunisian products against the Turkish competitors," the minister told TAP on Monday.

Tunisia lost the Algerian market which has excess production hence, Ben Youssef said, the need to increase exports to Libya. Seven million tonnes/year are sold on the domestic market against a production of 11 million tonnes.

The decision was made following studies and consultations with the sector's professionals.

