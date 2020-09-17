Tunisia: Wastewater - Workshop to Present New Approach to Wastewater Treatment, September 22, 2020, in Tunis

Tunis/Tunisia — The reuse of wastewater will be at the heart of a workshop scheduled for September 22, 2020, by the Tunis International Center for Environmental Technologies (French: CITET) and the Center for Research and Water Technologies (French: CERTE).

Focused on the theme "Changing the paradigm of wastewater reuse", this workshop is part of the AQUACYCLE project "Towards Sustainable Treatment and Reuse of Wastewater in the Mediterranean Region".

It is a project launched in Thessaloniki (Greece) on September 30, 2019, which brings together 11 partners from 8 countries of the Mediterranean region including 4 are associated partners. These countries are Greece (Lead Partner of this project), Lebanon, Malta, Spain, Tunisia, Algeria, France and Morocco.

The targeted objective is to promote an innovative eco-technology for wastewater treatment, combining three treatment steps: anaerobic digestion, biological plant based treatment and solar treatment. This eco-technology aims at improving the quality of treated (urban) wastewater at a relatively low operating cost and with significant environmental benefits.

The new technology will be tested in three countries, Lebanon, Spain and Tunisia, through the installation of three pilot units.

The AQUACYCLE project is financed and supported by the European Union within the framework of the Mediterranean Sea Basin ENI CBC programme.

The workshop to be organised in Tunisia is the first of a series of workshops that will be held in the country with the stakeholders of the AQUACYCLE project.

Participants will be invited to identify problems and challenges related to the reuse of treated wastewater and possible solutions to solve them. The workshop will also be an opportunity to discuss and collect recommendations and expectations regarding the envisaged results of the AQUACYCLE project.

The event will take place in the premises of the Groupement de Développement Agricole (GDA) Sidi Amor in Borj Touil (Ariana). The venue will also allow participants to visit the educational and thematic gardens maintained by the GDA Sidi Amor.

A group of Tunisian stakeholders, representing both public and private organisations concerned by the use of non-conventional water resources, operators of wastewater treatment plants as well as the scientific research community have been invited to attend this event.