Algeria: Phosphate Mining Megaproject - U.S.$6bn Development Plan

15 September 2020
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — A development plan worth six billion, divided into three phases, have been established for a phosphate mining megaproject in eastern Algeria, the minister of Energy Abdelmadjid Attar said Tuesday in Algiers.

On the sidelines of an interdepartmental meeting discussing the new development plan for the integrated project of phosphate mining, extraction and processing, Attar said the plan consists of three phases of five years each, involving three provinces, namely Tebessa, Souk Ahras and Annaba.

"The restructuring of the project will allow production to begin at the end of the first phase," the minister noted.

The project consists in the construction of a complex for the extraction and processing of ore at Bled Elhadba (Tebessa), processing units in Oued Kebrit (Souk Ahras) for the production of sulphuric acid and phosphoric acid, and other units in Hadjar Essoud (Skikda) for the production of ammonia, nitric acid and ammonium nitrate as well as the extension of the port of Annaba for the export of finished products.

The minister stressed that the megaproject is one of the projects meant to "enable Algeria to get out of dependence on hydrocarbons."

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Algerie Presse Service

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ramaphosa Eases South Africa's Covid-19 Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.