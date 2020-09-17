Tunisia: Soumoud Collective Calls for Reforming Political Regime

Tunis/Tunisia — The Soumoud collective called the new government to avoid conflicts and to stand at an equal distance from all political parties.

It also invites the government to focus on urgent reforms to save the country from the spectre of bankruptcy and urges it to reinforce the fight against corruption and to require equality before the law and respect of the the law by all, without exception.

In a statement published Friday, Soumoud criticised the current political regime which, according to it, will lead to the failure of the democratic transition and even the State's collapse.

The collective calls in this regard, the Presidency of the Republic, the Prime Ministry, the national organisations and the political parties to find solutions that will help carry out a "deep and comprehensive reform of the State."

Soumoud recalled the repeated political crises since the 2019 elections, the succession of governments (3 in less than 10 months) in a tense political climate characterised by improvisation, political calculations and a difficult and "explosive" social-economic situation.

It also recalled the governments' failure to overcome political, economic and social crises that have prevailed in Tunisia since 2011, " worsened by a hybrid political regime that has prevented Tunisia from making the transition to a stable democracy.

The Soumoud collective blames the legislative power for the deterioration of the situation if it rejects the reform of the current political regime and the Electoral Law.