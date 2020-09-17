Tanzania: AFC to Stage Sports Gala to Prepare for Fdl

A SPECIAL weekend bonanza is being organized by the Arusha Football Club (AFC), to aid the team pitch camp for 2020/21 First Division League season.

AFC, who are under the new management and the patronage of the Regional Commissioner, Idd Kimanta, have set up a preparatory base towards the First Division League which kicks off next month and the team management is now coordinating a special soccer bonanza to aid the camp.

The Head of the team's communication department, Yasinta Lukezo and the Acting club's Secretary General, Bertha Ismail jointly addressed a press conference here on Monday saying that, the AFC Bonanza will be held at the General Tyre Grounds of Njiro on the weekend of 19th and 20th of September 2020, involving a respectable number of teams.

The two-day sporting event, which will also include varieties of entertainment as as well as exhibitions, is to feature more than 20 soccer teams from within and around the Arusha Region.

These soccer squads are set to compete on one-to-one basis and a team level formats during the weekend bonanza.

The overall winning team at the AFC Bonanza will be presented with a cow, while the runners up will walk away with a goat and the third overall to be presented with soccer balls for their trouble.

Participating teams include the clubs from the Tropical Pesticide Research Institute (TPRI) in Ngaramtoni; The Arusha campus for the Open University of Tanzania (OUT); Wazee Club; Bank of Tanzania (BOT); The Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS) team; Arusha Jiji (City Hall Team); Watumishi FC of Monduli; Burka Coffee Estate FC and the Arusha All Stars.

Other teams to play at the AFC bonanza are; the Executive Eleven; Kitambi Noma; Nelson Mandela University; the Arusha Technical College (ATC) team; Arusha Urban Water and Sanitation Authority (AUWSA); Police Arusha; Ngorongoro Conservation Area; the Tanzania National Parks' team; the Arusha District team and Morani FC of Monduli.

The AFC Bonanza will also feature the Maasai Rangers club; Mto-wa-Mbu Veterans; Lamba-Lamba FC, Tanzania Institute of Community Development (TICD) of Tengeru and the hosts, Arusha Football Club, who are featuring in FDL.