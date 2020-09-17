Tanzania: Race for Tlgu General Election Stuck At Crossroads

THE General Elections of the Ladies Golf Union (TLGU) to be conducted on September 20th this year's general election hangs in balance due to a poor response.

The TLGU term at office officially ended on April 20th this year, but plan for the next election was delayed by the outbreak of Coronavirus in mid-March this year.

But, since government announced a resumption of sports activities in June, TLGU electoral committee waited until August 24th to open election door for the members to collect nomination form ready for the general election on September 20th this year.

Madina Iddi, the Electoral Committee chairperson told the 'Daily News' from Arusha yesterday that, since they announced to open the election door for members wishing to vie for the posts in TLGU, only two aspirants responded to call by the time of the deadline on September 13th .

According to the chairperson posts that contested are secretary and handicap secretary.

She said poor response now makes it difficult for the election to be conducted as planned.

"It is a disappointing situation; TLGU has many members who fit for the posts, it is not necessary to delay the election at this time when the union urgently needs a good team of leaders," she stressed.

However, Iddi added that they will discuss with the incumbent leadership before deciding to push forward the election date as it will add enough time for collecting and returning nomination forms.

"The discussion is going on, maybe will give more time for those wishing to lead the union to complete all formalities," said Iddi.

She appeals to members of TLGU to come forward and collect forms and fill the posts once the door is opened.

According to Iddi, the posts to be contested during the general election include the union's presidency and its vice, honourary secretary, treasurer, competition secretary and handicap secretary.

The chairperson has called upon all lady golfers to participate fully in the coming election by vying for the mentioned posts and participate in voting process too.

According to TLGU constitution amendment of 2019, candidates shall be Tanzanian members of TLGU and shall be elected only at Annual General Meeting or at Special General Meeting.

Former national golf team member Sophia Viggo is the outgoing president of TLGU while Anita Siwale, is the vice president.