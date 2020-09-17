Tanzania: Jeshi Stars Drop Out of Rba League Play-Off

LADY discipline's basketball have failed to reach the play- off stage of this year's Regional Basketball League (RBA) while other giants Savio were lucky in the men's category after ending eighth overall.

Jeshi Stars were kicked out of the stage after finishing fifth in the Women category, while Savio survived after clinching the last ticket in the men's category.

Eight men's teams are eligible to play in the play-off stage while the women's category picks only four best teams.

In men's category JKT were the first to seal the play-off ticket after collecting 30 points after winning all their fifteen matches.

The playoff games will be staged next Wednesday at Kurasini Harbours courts in Dar es Salaam for the both men and women's teams.

Other Clubs include ABC who have hauled 27 points, Kurasini Heat who have collected 26 points are third ahead of the fourth-placed Pazi; Oilers are placed at the fifth position with 25 points similarly to Ukonga Kings, Vijana City bulls and the 8th -placed Savio.

In the women's league JKT Queens who topped the league table, won all six games that they have played in the group stage.

At the second place are Ukonga Queens who have notched 10 points like the third-placed DB Lioness while the last ticket for the stage was won by Vijana Queens. Jeshi Stars finished fifth with also 9 points, but goal difference let them down.

According to the NBA Junior Basketball Coordinator, Bahati Mgunda, this year's league has been very competitive with majority clubs displaying a quality game.

"The league has been very competitive and every club displayed a high quality game. If you observe the point difference from the second to ninth place you realize it was tight. It is either clubs were tied on point or placed ahead by a point."

"Soon the playoff stage begins at Harbours courts in Kurasini; it is important for basketball fans to come in a big number and watch how competitive our league is."

The Technical and Competition Director, Haleluya Kavalambi confirmed that in the men's playoff JKT will face Ukonga and the winner will meet the winner of another play-off between Pazi and Oilers.

In the women's playoff it will be Ukonga against DB Lioness and the winner will face the winner of match between Vijana Queens and JKT Stars in the final.

Vijana City Bulls were crowned the men's championship while Vijana Queens won the women title.