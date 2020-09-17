Tanzania: Ex-Rubada Official Jailed for 28 Years

THE Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam yesterday sentenced former acting Director General of Rufiji Basin Development Authority (RUBADA) Aloyce Masanja to 28 years imprisonment for stealing 86m/- by public servant.

Senior Resident Magistrate Augustina Mbando imposed the sentence after convicting Masanja of two theft counts he was charged with. The first count involved theft of 50m/-, while the second one involved 36m/-.

The magistrate also ordered the convict to go to jail for 14 years on each count after the prosecution had proved the case against him beyond reasonable doubt.

However, Magistrate Mbando ordered the sentences to run co-current, meaning that the convict will remain behind bars for only 14 years.

In addition to the jail term, the magistrate also directed Masanja to pay back the stolen amount to two companies, which had made the payment transactions to Rubada.

"This compensation should be made with immediate effect. The prosecution should confiscate the properties of the convict and sell them to realize the 86m/-, if he will fail to effect the compensation in question," the magistrate ordered.

Delivering the judgment, the magistrate pointed out that the prosecution, through its five witnesses, sufficiently proved the case beyond reasonable doubt. She ruled that the evidence tendered pointed to the guilt of the ex-Rubada boss.

According to the magistrate, the evidence tendered showed that Masanja as acting director of Rubada was responsible of supervising the Authority's activities and that he had received the said sum paid by two companies.

However, she noted, the convict diverted the amount into his personal bank account. "The money transactions made by the two companies meant to be deposited to Rubada bank account. But the accused stole the money by virtual of his employment," the magistrate said.

During hearing of defence case, the convict had contended, among other things, that he did not involve in any criminal activity and shifted the ball to the Authority, as it was capable of being criminally charged. In her judgment, however, the magistrate ruled to the contrary.

"Considering the evidence tendered, the accused is responsible of his criminal acts and not the company. After going through the evidence of both parties, the prosecution has proved its case beyond reasonable doubt and I hereby convict the accused in both counts as charged," she declared.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The prosecution had told the court that former Rubada boss stole the money between August 1, and November 30, 2010 within the city of Dar es Salaam, which came into his possession by through his employment.

Before being sentenced, the prosecution had requested the court to punish the convict in accordance with the law in order to serve a lesson to others. The accused, on the other hand, sought for forgiveness, saying he is a first offender and has family members who depend on him.

In April 2015, the government sacked senior officials of Rubada and placed them under investigation over the disappearance of more than 2.3bn/- development funds.

They were Masanja, finance director Filozi Mayayi and plan and investment director Tabu Ndaturu.

The suspension of the officials was announced by then minister for Agriculture, Food Security and Cooperatives, Mr Stephen Wassira, when reading a report prepared by special committee that was formed to investigate the long time complaints over the mismanagement of funds.

Mr Wassira was quoted as saying that due to poor distribution of work, some top officials forced their way into performing some tasks doing some responsibilities which they were not supposed to.