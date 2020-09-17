Tanzania: Mzfa Unveils General Election Date

17 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Alexander Sanga in Mwanza

MWANZA Regional Football Association (MZFA) has officially announced October 17, 2020 as the date of the association's general election.

Speaking to the 'Daily News' yesterday, MZFA election committee chairman, Alhaji Majogoro said he has asked stakeholders and Mwanza football fraternity to come forward to pick nomination forms at Majogoro's office in Capripoint Ward.

According to Majogoro, the forms which were issued on Saturday were set to be returned this week today to give enough room for verification exercise.

He said the positions being contested are the Chairman, Vice Chairman, Secretary General, Treasurer, member of the general assembly, Member of clubs representative, members of the Executive Committee and a representative of Women's Football.

According to him, September 19th would be the period to receive and place objections to candidates while from September 22nd to 24th, the election committee will sit to review various objections.

Majogoro said September 30 would be a period of appeal against the MZFA election committee to the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) election appeals committee and insisted that the elections will be free and fair .

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ramaphosa Eases South Africa's Covid-19 Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.