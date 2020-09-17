Tanzania: Mzfa Unveils General Election Date

MWANZA Regional Football Association (MZFA) has officially announced October 17, 2020 as the date of the association's general election.

Speaking to the 'Daily News' yesterday, MZFA election committee chairman, Alhaji Majogoro said he has asked stakeholders and Mwanza football fraternity to come forward to pick nomination forms at Majogoro's office in Capripoint Ward.

According to Majogoro, the forms which were issued on Saturday were set to be returned this week today to give enough room for verification exercise.

He said the positions being contested are the Chairman, Vice Chairman, Secretary General, Treasurer, member of the general assembly, Member of clubs representative, members of the Executive Committee and a representative of Women's Football.

According to him, September 19th would be the period to receive and place objections to candidates while from September 22nd to 24th, the election committee will sit to review various objections.

Majogoro said September 30 would be a period of appeal against the MZFA election committee to the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) election appeals committee and insisted that the elections will be free and fair .