Tanzania: NSSF Collections Rise to 4.4 Trl/ - in E-Payments

THE Government Electronic Payment Gateway (GePG) that monitors and easily reconciles information has helped the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) to raise its collections to 4.4tr/- by June this year from 3.4tr/- in 2018.

Speaking yesterday at an event to receive evaluation report of how the GePG has increased efficiency, effectiveness, including bringing positive impact in the country, NSSF Director General, Mr William Erio said their monthly revenue also increased from 694bn/- to 1.1tr/-

Citing a brief summary on how they benefitted from the GePG system, he said, the electronic payment system has increased monitoring, control and easy reconciliation of information for them worth praise.

Through the electronic payment system, the Fund has minimized transactions charges from 9m/- to 4m/- and heading to zero as the management continues to streamline operation systems.

"Before we had almost 78 bank accounts countrywide, but with the electronic payment gateway, we have remained with only three and it has increased transparency and control," he pointed out.

With the use of GePG system, the Fund has witnessed an increase in revenue collection, adding that cases of cheques bouncing have been dealt with.

"There are no leakages of revenue as was the case in the past, because the electronic payment system has enhanced monitoring and payment procedures being the top now," said the NSSF Director General.

Speaking during the event, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Planning, Dotto James, said, NSSF success story is what the government wanted to attain, when it decided to establish the electronic payment system.

He said GePG is a system that has been designed by local engineers, and has been very effective and cost cutting to the government in comparison to hiring accounts software that were in use before.

The paymaster general noted that any revenue being channeled to the GePG system is to tight leakages and increase collections for specific projects.

The GePG that was set in place in July 1, 2017 has developed to 668 public entities using it.

Equally, Mr James noted that it has also increased public trust as they are sure that their payment goes directly to the Central Bank.