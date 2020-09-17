Kenya: IEBC to Reuse 2017 Poll Materials in 2022

George Sayagie/ Daily Nation
A voter casts ballot (file photo).
17 September 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Patrick Lang'at

The electoral agency wants an audit of its voter registration system and servers in what is the first step in actualising its plan to reuse 2017 materials in the 2022 polls.

In a tender document, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Wednesday said the audit will "entail preventive and curative maintenance for the server infrastructure" to check what needs to be corrected in its biometric voter registration (BVR) system.

"The service provider will be required to carry out a complete investigation and diagnosis of the BVR servers' infrastructure and storage hardware and submit a status report," said the tender document.

The IEBC bought the Sh4 billion Kenya Integrated Election Management System (Kiems) for voter registration, identification, results transmission and candidates' management plan. It did not pay for the voter registration option but instead used the BVR kits procured in 2013.

"The voter registration software was not procured because the commission had already used the old laptop-based BVR kits (now obsolete) by the time it was procuring Kiems," IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati told the Nation in a previous interview.

In order to upgrade the Kiems kits to enable the voter registration functionality, Mr Chebukati said budgetary allocation would be required. On Wednesday, he said the tender was to ensure voter registration continues.

"These tenders are meant to assist the commission in managing its operations, including continuous voter registration. These systems require security, maintenance and support," said Mr Chebukati in a text response.

IEBC Corporate Communications Manager Tabitha Mutemi said the tender was nothing out of the ordinary.

"These tender documents are basically for maintenance of equipment and database as an ongoing concern for any organisation. These are just everyday normal operations for any institution," said Ms Mutemi, insisting that election materials involved much more than the "maintenance and repairs of ICT equipment".

The Kiems hardware needs regular updates. If this is not done, the country might be forced to buy similar materials for 2022, with Mr Chebukati saying "the back-end and front-end to these (Kiems) systems can be reused if they are properly maintained".

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ramaphosa Eases South Africa's Covid-19 Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.