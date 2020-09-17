Tanzania: Be Creative, Chaula Tells Tpc Executives

TANZANIA Posts Corporation (TPC) executives have been advised to embrace creativity, team work and closely monitor market dimensions as it provides services, which meet customers' expectations.

The piece of advice was given here yesterday by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works, Transport and Communication, Dr Zainab Chaula while presiding over a 5-day capacity building training to the corporation managers.

The meeting that attracted managers from all regions countrywide, among others discussed opportunities and challenges, which would push the corporation to another high level.

"You need to work as a team and avoid misunderstandings and push for creativity in your workplaces to enable the corporation to grow further and contribute in lifting the national economy to upper middle-income economy class in the coming five years," said the PS.

With the current digitalized society, Dr Chaula asked the managers to capitalize on the digital technology, set their targets and market services, which offer the corporation high returns through digital platforms.

The PS, however, reminded the managers to take full advantage of the fast-growing communication and transportation sectors.

"It is an ideal time for you now. The sector is growing fast. People buy everything online and transport them to various destinations. With your experience in transporting parcels, I am sure if you will market the services you offer, people will opt for you instead of using buses," she pointed out.

Dr Chaula, elaborating praised the management for the hard work they have set that has made it possible for them to pay dividends to the State, however, challenged them to increase the dividends.

On his part, Postmaster General, Mr Hassan Mwang'ombe said the meeting would help the managers to have common understanding and ways, which facilitate them to move forward in the interest of the country.

"We're here to have deep discussions on how to move our institution to another high level and have positive results," said the Postmaster General.

Mr Mwang'ombe promised the PS that they are committed to serving the community and improving their services so that they increase their revenues.

According to him, 50 per cent of Tanzanians use their services and asked them to continue trusting their corporation that keeps on improving every day.

He said the institution currently was well strategized to bring changes, adding that they plan to increase their services by purchasing new motorcycles and increasing their staff numbers.

"We have successfully improved our services in comparison to the past years in order to make the corporation grow and benefit majority of Tanzanians countrywide," he added.