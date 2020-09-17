Namibia: Junior Tennis Action Set to Return

AFTER more than a month of inactivity, tennis action returns this weekend when the National Tennis Association's sixth junior tournament of the year will be held in Windhoek.

According to tournament director Santie van der Walt everything is in place for the tournament to start on Friday, pending the government's announcement on the new lockdown regulations.

"We are waiting to hear the President's announcement regarding the new lockdown guidelines, but I'm confident that we will be able to continue. If the current regulations are maintained we can continue, it's only if they go back to a maximum gathering of 10 people that we won't be able to 'stage the tournament," she said.

More than 90 players have entered the tournament which will see juniors from u8 to u18 level in action at various clubs in Windhoek. The u10 and u12 boys will play at the SKW courts, while the u10 and u12 girls will be in action at the Police courts. The rest of the age groups will be in action at the Central Tennis Courts in Olympia.

The girls u18 category should be keenly contested as all the top-ranked players have a chance of winning the title.

Lisa Yssel is the top ranked player having accumulated the most points so far this year, but the second-seeded Megan Lombard will also fancy her chances after already winning a senior tournament this year.

Then there is the third-seeded Taimi Nashiku who hasn't competed much this year, but beat Yssel 6-2, 3-6, 10-6 in the final of a junior tournament three months ago.

The fourth-seeded Raica Coelho is still only 14 years old, but she has been dominating the u16 category this year and is now stepping up to challenge the top u18 girls. Coelho has previously already beaten Lombard, while she also gave Yssel a close run and could come into the reckoning for top honours.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Daniel Jauss and George Louw should start as the favourites in the u18 boys category. Both are still only u16 but they have been the form players in the u18 category so far this year.

Louw has accumulated the most points so far and is seeded number one, but Jauss who is seeded fourth, has already won two titles, beating Louw in the final of both. The top u18 player, Lorenzo Danster is seeded second, while Dian Calitz is seeded third.

The u14 boys category should also provide some exciting tennis, with the up-and-coming Israel Dowie out to shake up the rankings. Dowie is still only u10, but has dominated that category and will now test his mettle against some of the top u14 boys players like Adam Diggle and Juan Kuhn. The top-ranked Oliver Leicher has, however, moved up to compete in the u18 category.

The tournament will start at 14h00 on Friday afternoon at the various venues and will continue with the semifinals and finals at the CTC courts on Saturday morning.