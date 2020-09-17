Namibia: Fishcor Told to Divorce 'Parasitic' Partner

MINISTER of public enterprises Leon Jooste has instructed the state-owned National Fishing Corporation of Namibia (Fishcor) to terminate its partnership with a Walvis Bay-based fishing company a month after a High Court judge described the joint venture as "cosy" and "parasitic".

The Namibian understands that Jooste wrote to the Fishcor board on 4 September and stated that the government explored options to take legal action against individuals who compromised the national fishing company's commercial and financial interests.

The partnership could involve investments and payments of as much as N$700 million - with some of it appearing to have been diverted by the Fishcor masterminds using the construction of a fish-processing plant as a front.

Businessman Adriaan ('AJ') Louw, who is the majority shareholder of the company in partnership with Fishcor, is, however, fuming.

He is insisting that contracts with the government fishing company are binding.

The company in question is the Walvis Bay-based Seaflower Pelagic Processing, of which Fishcor owns 40%.

Around 60% of the shareholding in Seaflower is held by African Selection Fishing Namibia (Pty) Ltd, of which Louw is the main shareholder.

The other shareholder in African Selection Fishing, with a 33% stake, was Celax Investments Number One, a company that was owned by lawyer Marén de Klerk.

De Klerk, who has been accused of having been the paymaster in a fishing quota corruption scandal involving Fishcor, has passed his shares in Celax Investments Number One on to Louw.

Celax Investments is named by the Anti-Corruption Commission in court papers as one of the companies allegedly involved in channelling N$75 million meant for Fishcor to people and other entities who benefited from quotas allocated to the company.

Jooste declined to comment on the details when approached for comment, but confirmed writing the letter.

The Ministry of Public Enterprises consulted external lawyers after the Cabinet agreed to terminate Fishcor's partnership in Seaflower Pelagic Processing.

The terms of reference for the lawyers included the checking of the legality of the contracts between Fishcor, Africa Selection Fishing Namibia and Seaflower Pelagic Processing. The lawyers were also asked to explain the consequences of terminating those partnership contracts.

The government also wanted to know about the cancellation of a quota usage agreement between Fishcor and Seaflower Pelagic Processing.

"Explore legal route on possible legal actions against parties that may have unduly compromised the commercial and financial interest of Fishcor," Jooste told Fishcor, a source who saw the letter said.

Fishcor's chairperson, Mihe Gaomab, referred media questions to a press statement which he issued last week.

"We shall update you and the public if there are any developments to that effect," he said on Monday.

The Namibian understands the government believes the partnership was not in the public interest, like the case between the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia and commodities trader Glencore. The government ended that partnership saying it was not in Namibia's favour.

The Supreme Court ruled eight years ago that the Cabinet has the role of supervising the activities of government departments, and that it justifiably exercised its regulatory powers in the best interest of the Namibian people when it revoked that deal.

'UNHAPPY'

Louw, who is also the chairperson of Seaflower Pelagic Processing's board of directors, said the company and his companies African Selection Trust SA, which is registered in Angola, and African Selection Fishing Namibia, concluded valid and binding agreements with Fishcor, and he expected the state-owned company to honour those agreements.

"Have the decency to respect the legal, binding contracts. We have binding contracts. We're going to enforce these," he said, adding that as an investor he was "more than unhappy" about the way his companies' partnership with Fishcor has turned out.

Louw also said if Fishcor did not want to honour its agreements, it should agree to renegotiate the contracts.

He said he intended to institute a claim against Fishcor for his companies to be compensated for the investments it made and for the projected income it lost when Fishcor in 2018, 2019 and this year did not give Seaflower Pelagic Processing access to 50 000 tonnes of horse mackerel catches as had been undertaken by the state-owned company.

Louw further said he wanted the government to respect the fact that his company made a major investment in Namibia, built a factory at Walvis Bay and created some 650 employment opportunities at the town.

Also, Louw said, he wanted the government to acknowledge that his company was not involved in the alleged corruption in Namibia's fishing industry that has resulted in former ministers Bernhard Esau and Sacky Shanghala, former Fishcor board chairperson James Hatuikulipi and suspended Fishcor chief executive officer Mike Nghipunya being arrested and criminally charged.

'PARASITIC'

Deputy judge president Hosea Angula made some scathing findings about Seaflower Pelagic's relationship with Fishcor in a judgement delivered on 27 August.

In the judgement, Angula dismissed Seaflower Pelagic's application to stop the public auction of 24 333 tonnes of the 72 000 tonnes of horse mackerel catches which the government was planning to sell near the end of August.

The judge remarked that Fishcor over-promised something it could not deliver when it undertook to give Seaflower Pelagic Processing access to horse mackerel quotas of 50 000 tonnes a year over a 15-year period up to 2033.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Angula said the "directing minds" in control of Seaflower Pelagic when the company concluded a quota usage agreement with Fishcor should have known that Fishcor's undertaking to make 50 000 tonnes of horse mackerel available to Seaflower Pelagic each year for 15 years "would only be possible under a corrupt environment".

"It is not viable under a regime where there is strict compliance with the law, particularly with the provisions of the Marine Resources Act," Angula said.

He said Fishcor has no right to allocate quotas.

"Instead, quotas are allocated to it. The right to be allocated quotas is dependent on a number of variable factors such as oceanic conditions, the best available scientific evidence upon which the total allowable catch in a particular year is determined," the judge said.

He further said it seemed to him Seaflower Pelagic was desperately trying "to save its cosy but parasitic relation with Fishcor".

He advised Seaflower Pelagic to bid for fishing quotas like other companies, and to "compete on equal terms for the quotas instead of crying over spilt milk".

Louw said he did not agree with the judge's comments, and in his view there was no evidence on which Angula could have based his remarks.

He is also planning to have his companies' dispute with Fishcor referred for arbitration, he said.