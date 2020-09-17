Namibia: Murder-Suicide Rocks Oshikoto

17 September 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Obrien Simasiku

Omuthiya — An 11-year-old girl had to endure the traumatic event of seeing lifeless bodies of her parents after her father reportedly assaulted her mother to death before taking his own life.

The incident took place between Monday evening and Tuesday morning at Ompito village in the Onanke area of Oshikoto.

"It is alleged that the deceased, Martha Amakali (42), and her boyfriend Fransiscu Linus (48), arrived from Onamutenya cuca shops, and a quarrel erupted between them," crime investigations coordinator for Oshikoto Deputy Commissioner Naomi Katjiua said.

"The man took a stick and hit the girlfriend on the forehead; she fell to the ground and later woke up bleeding profusely. She then proceeded to her daughter's room and slept, but the father took the daughter from her room."

According to the police, the daughter was not aware of the assault when she woke up the next morning.

She greeted both parents in the morning before she left for school but there was no response.

Upon her return, she discovered the lifeless body of her father, hanging from the roof of the sleeping room, with a rope around his

neck.

Her mother's dead body was also lying on the bed.

Police investigations continue.

