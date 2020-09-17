South Africa: Fee Adjustments and Other Updates

Dear colleagues and students

This campus announcement aims to inform the UCT community about recent developments on campus.

1. Fee adjustments and deadlines

Please take note of the following update with regards to fee adjustments:

Residence fees: In their meeting on 20 June 2020, the UCT Council agreed that students will only be billed for the number of days they stayed in residences. Students who have left the university have already had their accounts adjusted. Students who have been invited back to campus, and have already taken up their places in residences, will have their accounts adjusted by the end of September. Payment for all outstanding residence fees should please be made on or before 30 October 2020.

Club, societies and gym fees: A number of clubs and societies were able to provide some services online and therefore no fee refunds will be made where activities have gone ahead. However, where clubs and societies have not provided any services, membership fee adjustments will be considered. Gym membership fees will be adjusted taking into account the date of closure of the gym and operational costs.

Educare and parking fees: Adjustments have already been made for these, and the respective departments will advise on the process.

2. Students' return to campus under level two

The return of students to campus is being implemented under the current national lockdown alert Level 2, and in line with the higher education department's guidelines. This return is being implemented by invitation only, after the necessary public health assessments have been concluded and formal authorisation granted for return to UCT - either at the residences or on campus.

UCT has developed a framework for the return of students to residences, and for some students and staff to return to campus within a phased approach. Of the 7 700 students in the residence system, an initial cohort of 2 000 students were approved to return to residence. Since September 2020, under alert Level 2, a further 3 100 students have been approved for return to residences.

Read the VC Desk: Students' return to campus under level two of students to campus.

3. Nominations for VC's Excellence Awards

The Vice-Chancellor's Excellence Awards aim to recognise members of the UCT community who make an outstanding contribution to the university's mission and objectives through innovation or improvement in services, and/or sustained exceptional performance in an area or areas beneficial to the university and its strategic imperatives.

Professional, administrative support and services (PASS) staff may apply or nominate colleagues for the Global Citizenship Award and the Service Excellence Award, while all staff involved in transformation work may apply or nominate colleagues for the UCT Transformation Award.

For questions related to the nomination process or criteria, please email Daphney Makgoba or call 021 650 2175. The deadline for submission is Thursday, 15 October 2020.

Read the VC Desk: VC special awards call for nominations.

Read more on the guidelines and criteria for the awards.

Download the nomination form.

4. Update on COVID-19 cases in the UCT community

The university has a reported 100 cases among non-health sciences staff members as at 15 September. The number of staff recoveries is 85. A total of 36 students' cases have been reported, including 10 Faculty of Health Sciences students on clinical platforms. Although no new COVID-19 related deaths have been reported since July, the university remains saddened to have lost nine staff members and one student to the pandemic.

5. Unleashing the New Global University series

The fifth and final #NewGlobalUni event was held on 7 September. Launched in June and hosted by Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, this series of webinars are themed Unleashing the New Global University. On 7 September, the webinar titled "How does changing the medium change the way of doing things?", saw leading academics from Egypt, Australia and Kenya unpacking their insights and sharing five takeaways for how the move to digital changes the way of doing things in higher education.

Read the news story: Five insights on the new digital reality in higher education.

6. ICTS scheduled maintenance

Please note that on Sunday, 20 September 2020, the Information and Communication Technology Services (ICTS) department will perform scheduled maintenance from 09:00-17:00. Unless advised to the contrary, staff and students should note that no ICT services will be available for the duration of the maintenance slot. Please remember to consult the scheduled ICTS maintenance slots for 2020 before planning any teaching, conferences, meetings, and other activities that require ICT services.