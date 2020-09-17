Namibia: Frankfurt-Windhoek Flight Route to Recommence

17 September 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Namibia Airports Company this week announced that the Lufthansa Group subsidiary, Eurowings will resume their Frankfurt-Windhoek route at the Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA) on Sunday morning.

NAC CEO Bisey Uirab in an announcement said the scheduled arrival follows the successful resumption of international flights at the flagship airport as the country's Tourism Revival Initiative during COVID-19 gains momentum.

"Germany is part of Namibia's top source markets for tourists, and we are pleased that Eurowings is resuming its operation, thanks to the rich historical and bilateral relations between Namibia and Germany," he added.

Uirab said Ethiopian Airlines and Eurowings, have and will resume with their normal weekly scheduled respectively, and NAC awaits with confidence other airlines to follow suit in early October 2020.

"The commitment by these two airlines thus far is an indication of the confidence in the preparedness of HKIA and Namibia to welcome the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic," he added.

Meanwhile, Uirab said NAC continues to play its role in promoting Namibia as a tourist destination by stimulating economic development opportunities whilst complying to the COVID 19 protocols.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ramaphosa Eases South Africa's Covid-19 Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.