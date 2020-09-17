Namibia: Frankfurt-Windhoek Flight Route to Recommence

The Namibia Airports Company this week announced that the Lufthansa Group subsidiary, Eurowings will resume their Frankfurt-Windhoek route at the Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA) on Sunday morning.

NAC CEO Bisey Uirab in an announcement said the scheduled arrival follows the successful resumption of international flights at the flagship airport as the country's Tourism Revival Initiative during COVID-19 gains momentum.

"Germany is part of Namibia's top source markets for tourists, and we are pleased that Eurowings is resuming its operation, thanks to the rich historical and bilateral relations between Namibia and Germany," he added.

Uirab said Ethiopian Airlines and Eurowings, have and will resume with their normal weekly scheduled respectively, and NAC awaits with confidence other airlines to follow suit in early October 2020.

"The commitment by these two airlines thus far is an indication of the confidence in the preparedness of HKIA and Namibia to welcome the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic," he added.

Meanwhile, Uirab said NAC continues to play its role in promoting Namibia as a tourist destination by stimulating economic development opportunities whilst complying to the COVID 19 protocols.