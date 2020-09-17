Namibia: Under-Privileged Students At Unam Struggling to Access Online Learning Receive Computers

Seven students from the University of Namibia, who were experiencing problems in accessing online learning, received computers from the Chinese Embassy recently.

Professor Jairos Kangira, Dean of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences received the computers after he appealed for assistance to his Chinese research partners.

The recipients of the computers were; Zanwill Josea and Shanrey Josea, Faculty of Law, Klementine Makanga and Johaness Makanga, Faculty of Economic and Managment Sciences, Matheus Johannes, Faculty of Education, Maisie Aibeb, Faculty of Law and Petrus Chiinga Intya, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences.

Shanrey Josea, who received one of the computers said it was like a dream receiving these brand new computers, because they will transform the students lives as far as online learning is concerned.

"We sincerely thank our donor for thinking of giving us computers when some of us were losing hope with our online studies, we will put these computers to good use," she emphasised.

Magriet Mainga, Dean of Students at UNAM thanked the Chinese Embassy and Professor Kangira for their unselfish gesture. "He could have just given the computers to students in his Faculty, but instead he asked my office to provide names of needy students and we did that and now we have recipients for four Faculties," she said.