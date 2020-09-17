Namibia: MTC Embarks On Free Simcard Swop Campaign - Upgrade to a 4G SIM

Digital enabler, MTC this week announced that it will allow prepaid customers the opportunity for a one-time FREE sim (2G/3G) upgrade to a 4G sim card.

MTC Manager Retail: Infrastructure and Development, Alan Krohne, said that "the campaign will run from 15 September to 15 December 2020, and customers who swaps their sim during this time will qualify for free 3G of Data, which will be awarded over a period of 3 months."

Krohne emphasized that only prepaid customers are eligible and will qualify for free SIM Swop Campaign and that sim replacement will be performed at any MTC Mobile Home country wide and at MTC dealers.

At the start of the campaign the identified customers (customers using a 2G/3G card in a 4G device) will be notified with an SMS to make use of this special offer.

Customers that want to make use of a dealer for a sim replacement are advised to call our toll free number 13000 to enquire which dealers are taking part in the campaign.

"It is only customers identified with a 2G or 3G SIM cards and operating in a 4G compatible device will qualify for the free Sim swop campaign. The free SIM Swop is for a prepaid 4G SIM card only," added Krohne.

MTC Chief Commercial Officer, Melvin Angula said; "as the world forges towards digitalization, and as a digital enabler, we have the responsibility to ascertain that we carry our customers to get on with the latest network technology. We want our customers to enjoy the best quality network and amazing speed that 4G has to offer."

Highlighting the benefits of 4G mobile network, Angula said "4G offers increased bandwidth which leads to quality and uninterrupted network connectivity, and much faster data transfer speed. And that is what we want our customers to enjoy."

The "Free Sim Swop Campaign" is subjected to MTC standard Sim Replacement Policies and Procedures. Only customer who have received notification from MTC in regards with the SIM swop requirement will qualify.