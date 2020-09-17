Namibia: Oryx Properties Gets New Chief Financial Officer

The Board of Directors in Oryx Properties on 15 September announced of the appointment of Francis Heunis as the company's new Chief Financial Officer, 1 October.

Heunis is a Chartered and Professional Accountant and registered at ICAN and NIPA in Namibia She also holds a Master of Business Administration degree and is currently the Finance Manager at Oryx.

The appointment comes after the current CFO and a Director of Oryx Properties Ltd, Lizette Smit, announced her resignation on 30 June 2020.

Oryx owns 25 properties in premium-quality retail, industrial and office real estate. In the retail sector, the company owns Maerua Mall, Gustav Voigts shopping centre and Baines shopping centre, all in Windhoek. While in the industrial sector it owns various acquisitions in South Africa and Namibia. Prime office real estate in Windhoek makes up the balance (12%) of the portfolio.