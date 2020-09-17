Angola: Military and Police Teams Play First Girabola Classic

17 September 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The match between 1º de Agosto and the Interclube will be the highlight of the first round of the "Girabola2020/21" first division national football championship, whose start is still depending on the epidemiological evolution of the covid-19 pandemic in the country.

The "military" side have already won the competition on 13 occasions, the last of which in the seasons of 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, while the "police" team did so only twice, in 2007 and 2010.

Besides this Luandan "classic", set to take place in the 11 de Novembro stadium, the draw for the competition, held this Wednesday in the capital, also dictated the encounter between Petro de Luanda and FC Bravos do Maquis, also in the stadium built on the occasion of the CAN'2010.

Petro de Luanda is the country's most prestigious team with 15 trophies, the last achievement having been obtained in 2009. Maquis has not yet achieved any triumph in the tournament in 1979.

The duel between the main rivals (Petro and 1º de Agosto takes place in the 9th round.

At the time of the cancellation of the championship, 2019/20 edition, due to the covid -19 pandemic, Petro de Luanda were leading the standings with 54 points in 24 matches, followed by the 1º de Agosto, with 51 points in 23 matches.

Girabola2020/21 1st round Matches:

1º de Agosto/Interclub

Petro de Luanda/FC Bravos do Maquis

Progresso do Sambizanga/Recreativo do Libolo

Ferroviario /Cuando Cubango FC

Académica do Lobito/Sagrada Esperança

Recreativo da Caála/Baixa de Cassanje

Sporting de Cabinda/Desportivo da Huíla

Wiliete/Santa Rita de Cássia

