Nigeria: Covid-19 - Students Invent Robot to Perform Medical Duties

Students at Glisten International Academy, Abuja, have invented a mobile robot to perform front line medical duties in the fight against Coronavirus in the hospitals and other medical facilities.

Named Mairabot, the robot perform essential medical duties such as acting as an interface between the doctor and patient as well as delivering of drugs to patient.

The inventors presented it to National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

The Executive Director of the Academy, Abba Abdullahi Saida who led the team to the agency revealed that one of the motivations that led to the design of the robot is to reduce the rate at which medical personnel are contracting COVID-19 while discharging their duties.

"This robot is created to reduce the number of physical contact between the medical personnel and the affected patients and this will in return reduce drastically the number of medical personnel that will be affected in the process of carrying out the duties," he said.

The Executive Director noted that innovative measures were put in place to checkmate the development process of the project to ensure it meet the International standard and also improve its performance level to cover other aspects of human life.

In his remarks, the NITDA Director General, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, commended the academy for coming up with such innovations.

While reaffirming the NITDA'S readiness to assist innovative ideas that solve barrage of problems bedevilling the nation, he enjoined the students to see future in digital skills as it is the future work in digital era.

Abdullahi however directed the Office for ICT Innovation and Entrepreneurship to ensure that the project and the inventors enjoy necessary visibility in order to promote their idea for commercialization.

The elated DG ordered that the teacher and students be given digital tools which could be used for further ideations they might have in mind.

The digital tools which consist of seven Ipads, one laptop and other internet components were donated to the students by the agency.