Nigeria: Govt Lauds Waltersmith, NCDMB On 5000 Barrels a Day Modular Refinery

17 September 2020
Leadership (Abuja)
By Chika Izuora

Lagos — The federal government has applauded Waltersmith Petroman Oil Limited and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) for their effective partnership that led to the record completion of the Waltersmith 5000 barrels per day modular refinery within two years.

Minister of information and culture, Mr. Lai Mohammed conveyed the commendation after touring the project located at Ibigwe, Ohaji/Egbema LGA, Imo State, in company of the governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, the minister of state for education, Hon Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba and the executive secretary of NCDMB, Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote.

The modular refinery was started in October 2018 and will commence operations on October 14, 2020, loading out 23 trucks of refined products per day, having concluded off-take arrangements with select firms.

The minister stated that the completion of Waltersmith modular refinery and conceptualisation of similar projects in Bayelsa were key achievements of President Muhammed Buhari's administration, adding that, modular refineries only became a reality under the present administration despite years of rhetoric by previous governments.

In his remarks, the executive secretary of NCDMB expressed pride that the board moved quickly to invest 30 per cent equity in the Waltersmith modular refinery project with the approval of its board's governing council. He hinted that the project had several benefits, including; generation of direct, indirect, and induced employment opportunities for management staff, plant operators, technicians, drivers, cleaners, suppliers, security personnel and others.

Similarly, the chairman of Waltersmith Petroman Oil Limited, Mr. Abdulrasaq Isah, indicated that the company decided to embark on the modular project as a strategy to address incessant pipeline vandalism and theft of its crude oil products. The project will also ensure import substitution, energy security for the nation, lower of the company's operating cost and create lots of jobs, he revealed.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ramaphosa Eases South Africa's Covid-19 Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.