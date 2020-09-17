Somalia: Floods Displace Thousands in Middle Shabelle

Thousands of families have been displaced from their homes in Jowhar and Bal'ad district due to river floods in Middle Shabelle region.

According to the acting middle Shabelle governor Abdi Sheikh Handow, more than 244,000 families have abandoned their houses in 92 villages after River burst its banks and flooded.

"The recent floods of River Shabelle has affected many villages under the Middle Shabelle region and has displaced over 244,000 families raising fears of livelihood damage," said Abdi Sheikh Handow.

Mayow Ahmed, A vegetable farmer in Garash village said he lost hectares of crops including Beans and Sesame and now forced to rely on others.

"I'm badly affected by the floods. My family depends on this farm for its daily bread. I have no other job and no source of income," said Mayow.

On August the UN humanitarian agency said nearly 47,579 hectares of farmland has been inundated in some 100 villages in Balcad, Jowhar and Mahaday districts. In the Banadir region, four internally displaced people died and hundreds lost shelters.

On July 21 this year, the government called on aid agencies to swiftly respond to the humanitarian needs caused by the flash and riverine flooding in Lower and Middle Shabelle.

The government said the affected local population who fled their homes to the dry and high ground are now in dire need of humanitarian assistance.

The OCHA said humanitarian partners have ramped up responses to the triple threat by expanding flood assistance, but gaps remain in food, shelter and non-food items among others.

It said 15 million U.S. dollars from the Central Emergency Response Fund has been allocated to support a series of anticipatory action interventions in Somalia over the next 18 months.