Namibia/South Africa: Vries Pens New Deal With Swallows

17 September 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Otniel Hembapu

Namibian veteran goalkeeper Virgil Vries has signed a new contract with South African club Swallows FC, who were recently crowned 2019/20 champions of that country's GladAfrica Championship and gained automatic promotion to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for next season.

Swallows yesterday announced on all its social media platforms that Vries along with five other club veterans led by captain Lebohang 'Cheeseboy' Mokoena, Mthokozisi Shwabule, Givemore Khupe, Tlakusani Mthethwa and Sanele Tshabalala have all signed new contracts as the club prepares for life in the PSL next season.

The duration and all nitty-gritties around Vries' new contract were not immediately available late yesterday, but what is for sure is that the 31-year-old Namibian will fly with the Dube Birds next season in the highly competitive PSL. Vries, who also played for Baroka FC and Golden Arrows, also had an error-ridden stint with Kaizer Chiefs between July 2018 and March 2019.

Swallows are also expected to rope in more reinforcements to their playing personnel in the near future as they gear up for their maiden season in the first tier. Swallows still need to find a solution for the players who were on loan from various clubs, including Kaizer Chiefs, with the likes of Given Thibedi, Itumeleng Shopane and Kagiso Malinga having played key roles in their promotion success.

Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

