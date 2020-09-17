Zimbabwe: Health Workers' Safety First - WHO

17 September 2020
World Health Organization has urged governments across the world to keep health workers safe in order to protect patients.

Briefing the press at the World's Patient Safety Day commemorations today, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said one of the keys to keeping patients safe is keeping health workers safe.

"COVID-19 pandemic has reminded all of us of the vital role health workers play to relieve suffering and save lives. We all owe health workers an enormous debt - not just because they have cared for the sick. But because they risk their own lives in the line of duty," he said.

Globally, around 14 percent of COVID-19 cases reported to WHO are among health workers, some countries recorded as much as 35 percent.

"It's not just the risk of infection. Every day, health workers are exposed to stress, burnout, stigma, discrimination and even violence," added Ghebreyesus.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe recorded only 22 new Covid-19 cases yesterday bringing the total number of people who have tested positive to 7 598.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care daily Covid-19 report, no death was recorded in the last 24 hours.

"There were 22 new cases and no death reported in the last 24 hours and the seven-day rolling average goes down to 24 from 27. About 647 PCR tests done today and the positivity rate for the day stands at 3,4 percent., "read the report.

The Ministry said 21 of the new cases were locals with only one returnee from South Africa.

"We also recorded 40 new recoveries and the national recovery rate stands at 77 percent. Active cases go down to 551 today. As of September 16 2020, Zimbabwe has now recorded 7 598 cases 5 823 recoveries and 224 deaths," read the report.

