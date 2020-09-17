Mozambique: New Record for Covid-19 Daily Cases

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Wednesday announced two more deaths from the Covid-19 respiratory disease, 111 new hospitalisations and a record number of new cases in a single day.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Health, the two new deaths were of a 71 year old woman and a 63 year old man, both of Mozambican nationality. They were both hospitalised in Maputo city, but the release did not state which hospital admitted them.

The woman died on Tuesday and the man on Wednesday. This brings the number of Covid-19 deaths in Mozambique to 39.

Over the previous 24 hours, the release added, 10 more Covid-19 patients were hospitalised in Maputo city and one in Zambezia. This brings the number of people under medical care in isolation wards up to 40. 35 of them are in Maputo city, two in Gaza, one in Nampula, one in Tete and one in Zambezia.

The Ministry said that, since the start of the pandemic, 118,657 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,628 of them in the previous 24 hours. 1,154 of these tests were undertaken in public facilities, and 459 in private laboratories.

Of all the samples tested, 584 were from Maputo city, 366 from Cabo Delgado, 172 from Zambezia, 122 from Gaza, 105 from Manica, 100 from Maputo province, 80 from Nampula, 54 from Sofala, 32 from Tete, ten from Niassa and ten from Inhambane. (There is an error of arithmetic in the Ministry's figures. The provincial figures add up to a national total of 1,635, not 1,628).

The release says that 1,332 of the tests gave negative results, and 281 of the samples were positive for the coronavirus (a total of neither 1,628 nor 1,635 but of 1,613). This brings the number of positive cases, since the first case was diagnosed on 22 March, to 5,994.

273 of the positive cases are Mozambicans and eight are foreigners (three Chinese, two Malawians, a South African and two from the Democratic Republic of Congo).

166 of the new cases are men or boys and 115 are women or girls. 13 are children under five years of age, and 11 are over 65 years old.

Once again, the majority of the new cases - 156 - are from Maputo city, which is now far and away the worst affected part of the country. 76 cases are from Gaza, 21 from Tete, 14 from Cabo Delgado, seven from Maputo province three from Nampula, two from Zambezia and one each from Inhambane and Niassa.

Over the same 24 hour period, 86 people made a full recovery from Covid-19 (28 in Maputo province, 27 in Niassa, 15 in Sofala, eight in Manica, seven in Gaza and one in Inhambane. The total number of recoveries is now 3,267 (54.5 per cent of all those diagnosed with the coronavirus).

As of Wednesday, the geographical distribution of all 5,994 positive cases, by the provinces where they were diagnosed, was as follows: Maputo city, 2,483; Maputo province, 1,087; Cabo Delgado, 672; Nampula, 564; Gaza, 262; Zambezia, 249; Sofala, 197; Tete, 171; Niassa, 168; Inhambane, 103; Manica, 98.

The basic Covid-19 statistics for Mozambique now stand at: 5,994 confirmed cases, of whom 3,267 have made a complete recovery and 2,684 are active cases. 43 Covid-19 patients have died, 39 from the disease and four from other causes.