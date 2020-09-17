Mozambique: Six Terrorists Killed in Mocimboa DA Praia

Maputo — Although the town of Mocimboa da Praia, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, remains in the hands of islamist terrorists, fierce fighting has continued in other parts of Mocimboa da Praia district.

On Monday, terrorists tried to occupy parts of the Diaca administrative post, close to Diaca village, but were driven back by units of the defence and security forces, according to a report in Thursday's issue of the independent newssheet "Mediafax". Six terrorists are known to have died in this clash.

According to one of "Mediafax's" sources, a refugee from Mocimboa da Praia, who is now in the provincial capital, Pemba, the first unit of the defence forces, after heavy fighting, was forced to retreat. But reinforcements then arrived from the units stationed at Nanenda village.

This gave the defence forces a winning edge, and they expelled the terrorists from the region, recovering ground lost to them earlier in the day.

A second newssheet, "Carta de Mocambique" gave substantially the same account, but put the number of terrorist dead at five.