Mozambique: Government Seeking to Adapt to Climate Change

17 September 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican government is focused on stimulating actions that will minimise the effects of climate change, declared the Minister of Land and Environment, Ivete Maibaze, on Wednesday.

Speaking in Maputo, at the opening of a meeting of the Coordinating Council of her Ministry, Maibaze said counties and states are now challenged to pursue a sustainable environmental agenda, which is indispensable for the protection of human welfare, in a situation where the global climate is ever more unpredictable.

The government's approach, she added, "seeks to prepare the country to adapt to climate change". She hoped "to stimulate reflection for the inclusion, in local plans, of ways of minimising the effects of climate change".

This was today's major challenge, she stressed, since the impact of climate change affects the land, food production, the level of the sea, and thus the risk of increasing natural disasters.

"The development process must be capable of striking a harmony between the exploitation of natural resources, the demand of communities for those same resources, and the need to protect ecosystems and nature", said Maibaze.

As for the conservation of biodiversity, the Minister pledged that the government will ensure the role of the country's conservation areas (which cover about 20 per cent of Mozambique's surface area) in keeping ecosystems functioning, and protecting wild fauna and flora.

"The conservation of biodiversity guarantees air quality, allows carbon sequestration, ensures healthy soils, favours fisheries production, and offers coastal protection against storms, among other functions that contribute to the welfare of the population", she said.

"In the context of public-private partnerships, we are including private investment to develop the National Network of Conservation Areas, and capitalising on the comparative and competitive advantages for the exploitation of nature-based tourism", added Maibaze.

