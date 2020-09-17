Sudan: Floods Wreak Havoc in Foro Baranga, West Darfur

17 September 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Foro Baranga — More than 2,000 farms in Foro Baranga locality in the southern part of West Darfur have been completely submerged by floods, 300 homes have collapsed, and large numbers of livestock drowned.

Flash floods following torrential rains that swept the region flooded and burst the banks of the Azum, Kaja, and Bari valleys, destroying large areas of crops, the director of the locality, Abdelkarim Oshar, said in a press statement.

In particular the areas of Ed Damar and El Furgan villages were severely damaged. Villagers isolated by the floods have been rescued with local boats, and transferred to Buru.

People from Ramakaya, north of Foro Baranga and others from Tamer in the south of the locality are in urgent need of shelter materials, drinking water, food, and medicines.

Counting the cost across Sudan

The Sudanese Ministry of Interior Affairs reported yesterday that the torrential rains and floods in the country have killed 114 people so far during the current rainy season.

At least 32,964 houses were entirely destroyed and 50,552 houses collapsed partially. A total of 199 facilities and 394 stores and warehouses are damaged. 43,425 agricultural acres have been flooded. 5,482 head of livestock died.

The Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) reported on September 8 that the heavy rains and floods have affected more than 557,000 people in 17 out of 18 states.

The states most affected by floods are Khartoum, North Darfur, and Sennar, which account for 43 per cent of all people affected in the country.

Aid

Arab assistance for the flood-affected people continues to be flown to Khartoum daily.

Yesterday, an Egyptian flight loaded with 14.5 tons of food aid and vaccines arrived at Khartoum International Airport, while two relief flights arrived from Oman.

On Sunday, Khartoum International Airport witnessed the arrival of a second Kuwaiti aid flight carrying 10 tons of food and health supplies, together with the first aid flight from Bahrain, carrying medical aid and emergency medicines.

