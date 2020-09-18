West Africa: Nigeria Will Continue to Support Democracy in West Africa, Says Buhari

17 September 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Omololu Ogunmade

Nigeria will do its best to support efforts to consolidate democracy in West African countries within the limit of its resources, President Muhammadu Buhari said Thursday.

Speaking in the State House, Abuja, while receiving President Roch Marc Christian Kabore of Burkina Faso, who was on a one-day official visit to Nigeria, Buhari said he knew countries preparing for elections and the country would give them the needed support.

"We are keeping tabs on situations in countries that have elections ahead. We know the countries that are calm and the ones where there have been unfortunate casualties.

"We will always support those who have elections ahead, so that things can go smoothly," Buhari said.

A statement by the president's spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, said Burkina Faso would hold legislative elections in November, this year.

It noted that Kabore, who is the Chairman of the Economic and Trade Liberalisation Scheme of ECOWAS, said he was in Nigeria to discuss crucial sub-regional issues with Buhari.

The Burkinabee president listed such issues to include: convening a joint commission meeting between Nigeria and Burkina Faso, trade difficulties among Nigeria, Ghana, Republic of Benin, and Niger Republic, and the way forward.

The statement added that Kabore commended Buhari for providing "strong leadership and support" in his capacity as Chairman of COVID-19 response in West Africa.

"I must also applaud your strong leadership against terrorism in the sub-region," Kabore said.

Adesina said Kabore also spoke on the situation in Mali, and expressed optimism that the summit held in Accra, Ghana, on Tuesday, would yield positive results that would guarantee cohesion across West Africa.

