Kenya: FIFA Rankings - Kenya Up One Place

Harambee Stars has climbed one position up from 107 to 106 in the latest Fifa rankings released World football governing body, Fifa, on Thursday.

The national women's football team, Harambee Starlets, have however gone down four positions down and are currently 137th globally.

Despite the inactivity over the past few months due to the coronavirus pandemic that has halted major sporting events, Harambee Stars' minor rise excites head coach Francis Kimanzi.

"This is positive news and it comes at even a better time as we prepare for the upcoming qualifiers. It is however a challenge to us to even do better and keep rising up the ladder," Kimanzi told Nation Sport.

"We did better before the pandemic but I know we can do better. The pandemic has affected our preparations but we are waiting for the government to give us a way forward in regards to sports resumption to kick off preparations for the next round of qualifiers," he added.

Kenya lies second in Group G of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with two points having drawn against Egypt and Togo and is set to face Comoros home and away on November 9 and 21 respectively.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) is making plans for Harambee Stars to play a friendly match in October but that is yet to be confirmed as they await approval from the government.

Belgium remains at the top of the world rankings followed by France, Brazil and England while in Africa, Senegal is at the helm followed by Tunisia, Nigeria and Algeria.