Kenya: Top Kenyan Amateurs Chase Honours at Vet Lab Club

17 September 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Larry Ngala

In addition to the Kenya Amateur MatchPlay championship which features elite golfers, Vet Lab Sports Club has lined up two events this weekend, to be played along with the Kenya Golf Union-organised tournament which started yesterday with a 36-hole stroke play qualifier.

Club captain Adam Nyaga has said the two subsidiary events are meant to keep club members who do not qualify for the main tournament active as they watch Kenya's top amateurs in action.

"Although the Match Play championship received a large field of 108, yesterday's qualifier was expected to reduce the number to only 32 for the match play proper, thus creating room for our members to enjoy a round of golf at the weekend," said Nyaga.

The first stableford subsidiary event on Saturday, sponsored by Abeona Travel Africa and Serena Hotels, has attracted a good entry of over 100 players, while an encouraging entry was also received for the Sunday subsidiary.

Meanwhile, action resumes at the nine-hole Machakos Golf Club where club captain Joe Mboya is staging the 27-hole Golf Challenge being sponsored by friends of the Captain. There, players will play 18 holes in the morning then return to the course in the afternoon for an extra nine holes.

Over 100 players were drawn for the event which is the first major tournament since the Chairman's Prize held on March 7.

"Since golf was suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic, here in Machakos, we have been having small events like club-nite and Casinos, hence we decided to resume serious golf activities with this 27-hole challenge and hopefully pick up from where we left in March" said the captain.

Away in Kakamega, players from Kakamega, Nyanza Golf Club Kisumu, and Nandi Bears will battle it out for the top prizes in the Ashanti Golf Day being sponsored by the Ashanti Team.

In the mountain region, Nyeri Golf Club will host the Ladies Medal tomorrow, then action shift to Nanyuki Sports Club on Sunday for the Friends of Captain golf Day where over 100 players were drawn.

The biggest field of 240 players will be at the par 72 Ruiru Sports Club where club captain Thomas Mwaura is hosting the Rware Golf Day, a popular event at Ruiru Sports Club.

An array of prizes will be at stake in the various categories including some for the guests. The course at Ruiru is getting better by day hence like in the previous, some interesting scores are anticipated particularly from the high handicappers.

